The Cowboys are engaged in discussions to acquire Quinn from the Dolphins, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The rebuilding Dolphins essentially made a bet that Quinn would have trade value when they paid him a $1.1 million roster bonus last week instead of cutting him. They appear to have been correct, with Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reporting that the Saints also have shown interest. The pass rusher will turn 29 in May and is coming off a 2018 season with 38 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games. Quinn had 40 sacks in a three-year stretch from 2012 to 2014, but he's dropped off to 24 in 48 games the past four years.