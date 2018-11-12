Quinn recorded three tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Packers.

Quinn was a lone bright spot for Miami's defense, which allowed 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns to running back Aaron Jones during Sunday's loss. The 2011 first-round pick consistently pressured quarterback Aaron Rodgers throughout the Week 10 matchup, and posted his highest single-game sack total of the season.