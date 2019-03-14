The Dolphins will pay Quinn's $1.1 million roster bonus for 2019, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins would still save around $12 million in cap space if they were to trade or cut Quinn, so it remains likely that the team will move on from the 29-year-old defensive end. Quinn has notched 15 sacks across 31 regular-season games the last two seasons, and could garner interest on the trade market from teams in need of a pass rusher.

