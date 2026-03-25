Dolphins' Ronnie Harrison: Set to sign with Dolphins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dolphins are signing Harrison to a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Harrison logged 29 tackles and two sacks in 10 regular-season games with the Falcons in 2025. The 2018 third-rounder, who started his pro career as a safety, then transitioned to linebacker, a position Miami needed to bolster ahead of the coming campaign. He'll provide his new team with depth at the position, as well as special-teams ability.
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