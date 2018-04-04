Dolphins' Roubbens Joseph: Signing with Miami

Joseph signed a contract with the Dolphins on Wednesday.

Joseph went undrafted out of the University of Buffalo last offseason but went on to spend the 2017 campaign with the Ravens' practice squad. Now in Miami, he's not guaranteed to remain on the team through training camp and will have to compete for a depth role at offensive tackle.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories