Fitzpatrick replaced Josh Rosen (coach's decision) during Sunday's 17-16 loss, completing 12 of 18 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown while adding five yards on two carries. Head coach Brian Flores said after the game that Rosen will remain the starter, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.

Fitzpatrick came in early in the fourth quarter and led Miami's only two touchdown drives during his four series, capping off the fourth with an 11-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker that the veteran passer whipped in during the game's final seconds. The Dolphins went for the win on the next play, but Fitzpatrick was unable to connect with Kenyan Drake. Despite Sunday's near-heroics, Fitzpatrick has put up poor numbers this season and it'd make little sense to start him ahead of Rosen on a team that is playing for 2020. If he's forced into relief again in Week 7, it'll be against a very stingy Buffalo defense.