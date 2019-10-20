Fitzpatrick completed 23 of 35 passes for 282 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He also rushed six times for 13 yards and another score and committed two fumbles but lost neither.

Fitzpatrick was back in a stadium where he threw for 71 touchdowns between the 2010 and 2012 seasons, and he seemed to recapture some of that same magic on an afternoon when the winless Dolphins put a legitimate scare into the Bills. Fitzpatrick hit DeVante Parker for his one touchdown pass, which came from 12 yards out in the latter portion of the second quarter. The veteran quarterback then brought the Miami sidelines to life by capping off an 11-play, 60-yard fourth-quarter drive with a gutsy 11-yard scoring scramble that he finished by lowering his shoulder to get into the end zone. Fitzpatrick was reinstated as the starter mid-week after coach Brian Flores backtracked from an earlier statement that Josh Rosen would keep the reins of the top job, and given Fitzpatrick's performance Sunday, he's certainly poised to helm the passing attack again in a Week 8 Monday night matchup versus the Steelers.