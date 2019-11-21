Play

Fitzpatrick (shoulder/forearm) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fitzpatrick has now logged back-to-back limited practice sessions to kick off Week 12. The veteran signal-caller still appears on track to start under center in Cleveland on Sunday, but if he manages to practice without limitations during Friday's final session of the week it would alleviate any concerns. Given that Fitzpatrick's forearm and shoulder injuries are both related to his right throwing arm, his health will be worth keeping a close eye on.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories