Fitzpatrick is currently away from the team for personal reasons, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Brian Flores noted Friday that the team will take it day-by-day with regard to its QB situation in Fitzpatrick's absence, but as long as the veteran signal-caller is not at practice, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen will share reps.
