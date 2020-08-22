Fitzpatrick returned to practice Saturday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fitzpatrick hardly missed any practice time after being excused by the Dolphins for personal reasons Friday. The veteran is expected to be the team's starter Week 1, however 2020 first-round pick, Tua Tagovailoa, could make up some ground in the competition with a solid training camp.
