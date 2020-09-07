As expected, Fitzpatrick will begin the season as Miami's starting quarterback, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports.
This outcome isn't surprising, but it's notable that first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa was deemed healthy enough to serve as the team's No. 2 signal caller, prompting a parting of ways with Josh Rosen. For now, the Dolphins figure to proceed gradually with Tagovailoa, who's bouncing back from a major hip injury he suffered last November, especially with this year's abridged offseason in mind. Meanwhile, fellow QB Jake Rudock is on Miami's practice squad. The 37-year-old Fitzpatrick thus represents an option in deeper fantasy formats, but Miami's pass-catching corps isn't especially deep, so his upside out of the gate hinges on how well he clicks with the likes of wideouts DeVante Parker and Preston Williams, as well as tight end Mike Gesicki.
