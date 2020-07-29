Coach Brian Flores suggested Fitzpatrick may need to compete with rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has completed his rehab from hip surgery, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

When asked about his QB situation, Flores opted for typical coach speak, saying there will be competition at every position. An abbreviated offseason combined with no preseason will make it tough for Tagovailoa to make his case for the Week 1 job, but there's no question his smooth return to health impacts Fitzpatrick's playing time expectations for the upcoming season. The No. 5 overall pick likely will make starts at some point this year, putting Fitzpatrick on the hot seat even if he locks down the Week 1 job.