Fitzpatrick completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 169 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in the team's Week 10 victory over the Colts. However, he did add four rushes for 23 yards and a score.

Fitzpatrick struggled to produce through the air, averaging just 5.1 yards per attempt. However, he also converted the team's only touchdown of the game on an 11-yard scamper just before halftime. Of note, Fitzpatrick was also briefly held out of the game late in the fourth quarter while being evaluated for a concussion, but was able to return to the contest, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. Though it wasn't in particularly convincing fashion, Fitzpatrick has now led the Dolphins to consecutive victories, and should remain under center as the team heads into a Week 11 matchup against the Bills.