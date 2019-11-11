Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Does enough to win again
Fitzpatrick completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 169 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in the team's Week 10 victory over the Colts. However, he did add four rushes for 23 yards and a score.
Fitzpatrick struggled to produce through the air, averaging just 5.1 yards per attempt. However, he also converted the team's only touchdown of the game on an 11-yard scamper just before halftime. Of note, Fitzpatrick was also briefly held out of the game late in the fourth quarter while being evaluated for a concussion, but was able to return to the contest, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. Though it wasn't in particularly convincing fashion, Fitzpatrick has now led the Dolphins to consecutive victories, and should remain under center as the team heads into a Week 11 matchup against the Bills.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Three-TD quarter produces first W•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Retains starting gig•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Pair of scores in loss•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Almost pulls off upset•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Named Week 7 starter•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Almost leads comeback in relief•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...