Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Doesn't know Week 1 fate
Coach Brian Flores said Sunday that he still isn't sure whether Fitzpatrick or Josh Rosen will get the Week 1 start, Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports. "This could go either way," Flores said. "... I think they're both working hard, both have leadership, both have done a lot of good things. This will be a hard decision for the staff."
Flores admits the decision become more difficult after Rosen led a 99-yard touchdown drive in Thursday's preseason win over Jacksonville. Fitzpatrick completed 12 of 18 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in the contest, but he struggled throughout the first quarter when the Jaguars had most of their key defensive players on the field. He'll face a tough task to keep his job if he gets the Week 1 start, with the Dolphins opening their campaign against the Ravens, Patriots, Cowboys and Chargers, in that order.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Facing pressure from Rosen•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Struggles during first half•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Still battling Rosen•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Ho-hum in relief•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Set to work with starters in preseason opener•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Listed as starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Dodge Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 WR news
Heath Cummings looks at just how far T.Y. Hilton should fall and says there's opportunity in...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...