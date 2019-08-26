Coach Brian Flores said Sunday that he still isn't sure whether Fitzpatrick or Josh Rosen will get the Week 1 start, Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports. "This could go either way," Flores said. "... I think they're both working hard, both have leadership, both have done a lot of good things. This will be a hard decision for the staff."

Flores admits the decision become more difficult after Rosen led a 99-yard touchdown drive in Thursday's preseason win over Jacksonville. Fitzpatrick completed 12 of 18 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in the contest, but he struggled throughout the first quarter when the Jaguars had most of their key defensive players on the field. He'll face a tough task to keep his job if he gets the Week 1 start, with the Dolphins opening their campaign against the Ravens, Patriots, Cowboys and Chargers, in that order.