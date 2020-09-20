Fitzpatrick completed 31 of 47 passes for 328 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Dolphins' 31-28 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 12 yards and threw a two-point conversion pass.

It wasn't pretty at times, but Fitzpatrick overcome a relatively slow start to keep the Dolphins in the contest until an unsuccessful onside kick with 49 seconds remaining. The veteran particularly hit his stride in the fourth quarter, leading Miami to a pair of scoring marches that went for a combined 19 plays and 119 yards. The latter drive culminated in Fitzpatrick's second and final touchdown of the day, an eight-yard strike to Mike Gesicki that he followed up with a two-point conversion to Preston Williams that brought the Fins within a field goal. Fitzpatrick notably kept his target distribution narrow -- only Gesicki, Isaiah Ford, Devante Parker and running back Myles Gaskin recorded multiple receptions -- but the 37-year-old certainly did enough to keep his grip on the starting job. Fitzpatrick will try to once again lead his team to their first win of the season in a Week 3 Thursday night road matchup upstate against the Jaguars.