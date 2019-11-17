Play

Fitzpatrick completed 32 of 45 passes for 323 yards during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Bills.

Fitzpatrick marked season highs in attempts, completions, yards and completion percentage, but the Miami defense stalled too often Sunday, with a whopping seven sacks stymieing drives. The veteran passer has taken 18 sacks over the past four weeks as Miami has struggled to keep teams honest with the running game. Given the team's struggles on the ground, don't be surprised if Fitzpatrick is asked to continue to gun next Sunday despite a matchup against a top-10 pass defense in Cleveland.

