General manager Chris Grier expects Fitzpatrick to play for the Dolphins in 2020, the second season of a two-year, $13.5 million contract, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports. "We fully expect Ryan to be back and playing," Grier said. "He did a great job in the locker room, his leadership and just his enthusiasm."

The contract had a base value of $11 million, with an extra $2.5 million added to the 2020 base salary after Fitzpatrick played more than 75 percent of offensive snaps in 2019. The Dolphins will be happy to pay the escalator, and they might even consider tacking on some more money if it helps convince the 37-year-old to play another season, something he wasn't willing to commit to after Week 17. At the same time, the team needs to find a young quarterback to build around, preferably sooner than later. The most likely scenario features Fitzpatrick entering Week 1 as the starter, with an early 2020 draft pick (and possibly Josh Rosen) providing depth.