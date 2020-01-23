Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Expected back in Miami
General manager Chris Grier expects Fitzpatrick to play for the Dolphins in 2020, the second season of a two-year, $13.5 million contract, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports. "We fully expect Ryan to be back and playing," Grier said. "He did a great job in the locker room, his leadership and just his enthusiasm."
The contract had a base value of $11 million, with an extra $2.5 million added to the 2020 base salary after Fitzpatrick played more than 75 percent of offensive snaps in 2019. The Dolphins will be happy to pay the escalator, and they might even consider tacking on some more money if it helps convince the 37-year-old to play another season, something he wasn't willing to commit to after Week 17. At the same time, the team needs to find a young quarterback to build around, preferably sooner than later. The most likely scenario features Fitzpatrick entering Week 1 as the starter, with an early 2020 draft pick (and possibly Josh Rosen) providing depth.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Puts fitting cap on unlikely season•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Undecided on future•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Tallies four TDs in wild OT win•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Takes over team rushing lead•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will remain starter•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: No TDs in one-point loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.