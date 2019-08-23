Coach Brian Flores said Friday that deciding the Dolphins' starting quarterback for Week 1 became "harder" after the team's third preseason game, Alain Poupart of the team's official site reports.

Fitzpatrick started Thursday's preseason win over the Jaguars, completing 12 of 18 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. The veteran signal-caller struggled to move the offense during the first half, but rallied to produce a touchdown drive in the third quarter capped by an 8-yard pass to Mark Walton. Josh Rosen then entered and compiled a 99-yard touchdown drive of his own, which featured a number of impressive scrambles and throws including a 39-yard connection to Isaiah Ford. Fitzpatrick has maintained a steady course for the Week 1 gig since minicamp, and may remain the favorite for the job, but it's not difficult to imagine a scenario in which Rosen lines up under center early in the regular season.