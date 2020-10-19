Fitzpatrick completed 18 of 27 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Jets.

The veteran QB lit up one of his many former clubs in the first half, throwing all three of his TDs before the break, but neither offense could get much going in the second half -- the two squads combined for eight punts in the final two quarters. Fitzpatrick has a 10:7 TD:INT in six starts heading into the Dolphins' Week 7 bye, and he's likely played well enough to delay having to hand the No. 1 job over to rookie Tua Tagovailoa any time soon.