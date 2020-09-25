Fitzpatrick completed 18 of 20 passes for 160 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Dolphins' 31-13 win over the Jaguars on Thursday. He also rushed seven times for 38 yards and another score and logged one reception for no gain.

In the Week 2 loss to the Bills, Fitzpatrick went a long way toward resembling the quarterback who knows coordinator Chan Gailey's offense intimately from having run it with ample success in both Buffalo and New York. Thursday, game script didn't call for Fitzpatrick to be anywhere near as active through the air, but the efficiency he demonstrated was that of a quarterback completely comfortable within a system. The veteran finished with a 133.3 rating for the night, misfiring only twice while averaging 8.0 yards per attempt and notching completions to seven different pass catchers. With the air attack now seemingly considerably ahead of where it was just two weeks ago in the opener against the Patriots, Fitzpatrick and his teammates will utilize some much-needed extra time to gear up for a formidable Week 4 interconference challenge in the form of the visiting Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 4.