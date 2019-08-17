Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Ho-hum in relief
Fitzpatrick completed three of nine passes for 20 yards during Friday's 16-14 loss to Tampa Bay. He added a two-yard run during the contest.
Fitzpatrick, though listed atop the depth chart, didn't get involved until after half time as Miami let Josh Rosen lead the charge early. The results were rough, with the Dolphins punting on all three of Fitzpatrick's drives. It isn't as if Rosen set the world on fire either, leading Miami to two field goals on six drives. Miami is in a position in which it is evaluating its future at the position. Fitzpatrick has obviously done enough in the offseason to earn his spot at the top of the depth chart. He didn't do anything Friday to widen the gap Friday, but at the same time, Rosen did little to close it.
