Fitzpatrick has been replaced by Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins' starting quarterback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fitzpatrick has fared mostly well this season, throwing for 300 yards in three games, tossing multiple touchdowns four times and throwing multiple picks on three occasions. Overall, his line is fair enough -- 70.5 percent passing, 1,535 yards and 10 touchdowns versus seven interceptions through six contests -- but after Tagovailoa got on the field in garbage time this past Sunday against the Jets, Miami will move forward with the the fifth overall pick of the 2020 draft under center. The Tagovailoa era will begin after the Dolphins' bye week on Nov. 1 versus the Rams.