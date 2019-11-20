Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Keeps starting job
Fitzpatrick will make another start Sunday in Cleveland, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Fitzpatrick had an unusual stat line in Sunday's 37-20 loss to Buffalo, piling up 45 pass attempts and 323 yards without a touchdown or interception. He's at least been consistently competent since the Dolphins moved him back into the starting role for Week 7, completing 66.1 percent of passes for 6.8 yards per attempt while helping the team pick up a pair of wins. The Cleveland defense is No. 5 in passing yards allowed per game (216.8), No. 8 in sacks (30) and No. 17 in YPA (7.2), but the on-field product Sunday may be something less than the statistics suggest, as DE Myles Garrett (suspension), DT Larry Ogunjobi (suspension) and S Morgan Burnett (Achilles) all will be out of the lineup. There's also a decent chance DE Olivier Vernon (knee) will miss another game, potentially leaving the Browns without each of their top three pass rushers.
