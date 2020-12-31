The Dolphins placed Fitzpatrick (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday after practicing in full Wednesday, an indication that his positive result came as a surprise for the Dolphins. The team signed Jake Rudock to replace him as the No. 2 option behind Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's game against the Bills. Cameron Wolfe of ESPN notes that Fitzpatrick could be in jeopardy of missing Miami's first playoff game should the team earn a postseason berth, due to the timetable required for him to garner full clearance.
