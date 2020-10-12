Fitzpatrick completed 22 of 28 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns while gaining 16 yards on three carries during Sunday's 43-17 win over the 49ers.

Fitzpatrick came through with one of the most efficient performances of his career as he averaged 12.5 yards per attempt en route to a new season high in passing yardage. He threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and avoided turning the ball over after throwing a pair of interceptions in last week's loss to Seattle. Fitzpatrick has now topped 300 passing yards in three of five games this season and has multiple touchdown passes with no interceptions in three games as well. He continues to surprise for what was supposed to be a futile Dolphins offense and will look to keep it up in a favorable matchup against the Broncos next Sunday.