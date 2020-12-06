Fitzpatrick is likely to serve as Miami's backup quarterback Sunday against the Bengals with Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) expected to start, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After sitting out Miami's Week 12 win over the Jets with an injured left thumb, Tagovailoa practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday through Friday before taking a questionable designation into the weekend. As Rapoport notes, Tagovailoa still handled most of the reps with the first-team offense this week despite his limitations, so barring any setbacks in warmups, the rookie will be back under center Sunday. Fitzpatrick had been serviceable in place of Tagovailoa last week, completing 24 of 39 attempts for 257 yards and two touchdowns.