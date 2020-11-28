Fitzpatrick is in line to start Sunday against the Jets after Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb) was downgraded to doubtful, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Tagovailoa's damaged throwing thumb will likely set the stage for Fitzpatrick to return to the starting lineup against the team he last played as the starting quarterback for the Dolphins. While the contest got out of hand by the end of the first half, Fitzpatrick did throw for three touchdowns, although he also tied for a three-start low in terms of passing yards (191) thanks to the massive score differential. Considering the matchup, the veteran quarterback is certainly a worthy streaming option at quarterback, especially with a running game that could be without the top two starters Myles Gaskin (knee, eligible to return off IR) and Salvon Ahmed (shoulder).