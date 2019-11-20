Fitzpatrick was limited in Wednesday's practice due to right shoulder and forearm injuries, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Fitzpatrick appears to have gotten nicked up during Week 11's loss to the Bills. It's certainly positive that the veteran signal-caller wasn't held out of Wednesday's practice entirely, but the fact that both injuries are related to his throwing arm is somewhat concerning. Fitzpatrick is expected to start against the Browns on Sunday barring any setbacks, and he'll have two more opportunities to practice in full ahead of the contest. Of course, second-year quarterback Josh Rosen is waiting in the wings in the event that Fitzpatrick were unable to go. Cleveland's defense will be forced to operate without Myles Garrett (suspension), Larry Ogunjobi (suspension) and Morgan Burnett (Achilles) in Week 12, and it's quite possible that Olivier Vernon (knee) will also remain sidelined.