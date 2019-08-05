Fitzpatrick is listed ahead of Josh Rosen on the Dolphins' first preseason depth chart, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Miami beat writers have reported Fitzpatrick as the favorite for the Week 1 job all offseason, so it's no surprise to see the 36-year-old veteran atop the team's initial depth chart. Rosen picked up momentum last week and progressed towards closing the gap, according to Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, but by all accounts would need to come out on fire in the preseason in order to usurp Fitzpatrick for the Week 1 gig. Regardless of which quarterback starts the season opener, it's probable that the rebuilding Dolphins will elect to hand Rosen the reigns at some point in 2019 in order to evaluate the 22-year-old's potential.