Fitzpatrick will serve as the backup to Josh Rosen during Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Fitzpatrick's leash in Miami appears to have run out after two consecutive blowout losses. The team is instead opting to see how second-year pro Josh Rosen is able to command the offense Week 3. Considering that the Dolphins appear to be focusing on the future and intent on evaluating the potential of their younger players, it's possible that the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick could remain relegated to backup duties going forward even if Rosen struggles.