Fitzpatrick completed 29 of 45 passes for 315 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Dolphins' 31-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. He also rushed six times for 47 yards and a score.

Fitzpatrick's final line looked good from a fantasy perspective, save for his two interceptions. However, the veteran quarterback's two picks came in the second half, with the second particularly critical because it occurred with 4:27 remaining and Miami trying to overcome a 24-15 deficit. Fitzpatrick also dealt with a temporary absence of lead receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) in the first half, and he continued to demonstrate widespread rapport with his skill-position players by hitting 10 different pass catchers on the afternoon. The Dolphins are 1-3 through the first four games, but Fitzpatrick now has a pair of 300-yard efforts and still appears to be in firm control of the starting job. The veteran will look to eliminate the miscues in a tough Week 5 road matchup against the 49ers.