Fitzpatrick missed Saturday's practice for personal reasons, with coach Brian Flores saying he isn't sure if the quarterback will return to the team in time for a Sept. 13 season opener against the Patriots, ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe reports.

Fitzpatrick's mother passed away Saturday morning, so he'll likely be with his family for at least the next few days. He's been working as the Dolphins' top quarterback throughout training camp, with multiple reports suggesting he'll be the Week 1 starter. Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen will be the options under center if Fitzpatrick isn't back with the team in time for the season opener.