The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick on Sunday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

After cutting ties with Ryan Tannehiil on Friday, Miami was in the market for a placeholder at quarterback, and Fitzpatrick fits the bill. Between 2017 and 2018 with the Buccaneers, Fitzpatrick ably filled in for a struggling or injured Jameis Winston, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,469 yards, 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 14 games (10 starts). Fitzpatrick will be entering his age-37 season in the fall, and whether or not he'll be mentoring a young signal-caller will be known after the upcoming draft.

