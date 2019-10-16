The Dolphins named Fitzpatrick their starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Brian Flores apparently changed his mind at some point this week, having previously said he would stick with Josh Rosen as the starter even after the second-year pro was replaced (and outplayed) by Fitzpatrick in Sunday's 17-16 loss to Washington. The Week 7 matchup couldn't get much worse, with the Dolphins traveling to Buffalo to face a Bills defense that ranks second in the league at 5.5 yards allowed per pass attempt. Opposing quarterbacks have thrown three touchdowns and five interceptions in five games against the Bills.

