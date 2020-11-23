Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa for the final two drives of Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos, completing 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards and an interception.

The Dolphins' offensive line had trouble protecting Tagovailoa, who got sacked six times before being removed, but Fitzpatrick committed Miami's only turnover of the afternoon after leading the team to a field goal on his first possession. Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, coach Brian Flores has no plans to switch back to Fitzpatrick as his starter, and the veteran will remain the No. 2 QB in Week 12 against the Jets.