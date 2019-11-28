Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: No danger of missing time
Coach Brian Flores said Wednesday when asked about Fitzpatrick's shoulder injury that the veteran quarterback is "fighting through it in practice and games, so he'll be out there," Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Fitzpatrick has been battling shoulder discomfort for three weeks now, but he hasn't missed any time and managed to practice in full Wednesday. The veteran quarterback is again practicing Thursday, and he'll start against the Eagles on Sunday barring any unforeseen setbacks. Fitzpatrick boasts a physical game -- he's rushed 30 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns this season -- and at age 37, getting nicked up may simply be a necessary consequence of that playstyle.
