Fitzpatrick completed 21 of 37 passes for 245 yards and an interception while adding 65 rushing yards on seven carries in Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Jets.

Fitzpatrick moved the offense well but couldn't convert in close, leading to eight field-goal attempts and seven makes for kicker Jason Sanders. Those who started the veteran signal-caller enjoyed a season-high rushing performance from Fitzpatrick, but his TD:INT this season is an unenviable 13:12.