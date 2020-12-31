Fitzpatrick (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear why Fitzpatrick missed practice Thursday, but the QB practiced Wednesday, so Wolfe indicates that it doesn't appear to be injury-related. If he's available for Sunday's game against the Bills, Fitzpatrick -- who finished up Miami's Week 16 win over the Raiders -- is slated to back up Tua Tagovailoa.
