Fitzpatrick plans to play football in 2021, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Retirement rumors have been circulating, but Rapoport suggests they aren't accurate. Fitzpatrick, an impending free agent, figures to search outside Miami for a starting job, as his performance in recent seasons has left little doubt he's one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the NFL. However, he's 38 years old and isn't a top-10 QB, so most teams with vacancies at the position figure to view him as a fallback option rather than a priority.
