The Dolphins activated Fitzpatrick (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Considering the timing of this transaction, Fitzpatrick likely would have been unavailable in the wild-card round if the Dolphins had netted one of three wild-card spots in the AFC part of the postseason bracket. In his age-38 season, he played well when called upon, logging time in nine games and starting seven of them on his way to 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 69-percent passing. He enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but considering his efforts and Tua Tagovailoa's struggles at times as a rookie, Miami may seek to bring back Fitzpatrick as a mentor for the young QB and a proven entity at the position.
