Fitzpatrick took the first snap of training camp, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Fitzpatrick also handled most of the reps with the starters throughout the offseason program, though Josh Rosen got his chances. The quarterback battle will continue in the coming weeks, and there's a good chance both players make starts during the upcoming season.

