Fitzpatrick completed 21 of 34 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Monday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers. He also had two fumbles, one of which he recovered.

Fitzpatrick also ran the ball four times for 11 yards and was sacked four times. The veteran quarterback led the Dolphins to an early first quarter lead, connecting with Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson for scores, but Miami's offense struggled to make anything happen after that point. The winless Dolphins unit didn't manage to score during the game's final three quarters, or even march into field-goal territory. With just over one minute remaining in the contest, Fitzpatrick narrowly avoided fumbling a tipped ball, then closed the game out with an unfortunate sack while attempting to scramble on the next play. If Fitzpatrick retains the starting job Week 9, he'll benefit from a more favorable matchup against the Jets' struggling defense.