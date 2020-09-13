Fitzpatrick completed 20 of 30 passes for 190 yards and three interceptions in Sunday's 21-11 loss to New England. He added 18 rushing yards on five carries and ran in a two-point conversion.

Ryan was more Fitztragic than Fitzmagic in the first half, throwing for just 115 yards and a pair of interceptions to take a 7-3 deficit into the locker room. Things didn't get any better after the break, though Fitzpatrick managed to bring his team within three points early in the fourth quarter. He orchestrated an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, which was capped by a one-yard Jordan Howard run followed by a Fitzpatrick two-point conversion. While the veteran is currently viewed as the likely starter in Week 2 against the Bills, rookie Tua Tagovailoa could get the call sooner rather than later if Fitzpatrick fails to raise his level.