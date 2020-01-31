Play

Fitzpatrick intends to play for the Dolphins in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fitzpatrick seems to be one the same page as general manager Chris Grier, who said last week that he hopes the 37-year-old quarterback will stay in Miami for another season. Fitzpatrick is entering the second season of a two-year, $13.5 million contract, boasting a strong argument to ask for a pay raise. The Dolphins presumably will try to acquire a young QB, but that doesn't necessarily mean Fitzpatrick will need to battle for the Week 1 starting job.

