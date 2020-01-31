Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Plans to stay with Miami
Fitzpatrick intends to play for the Dolphins in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fitzpatrick seems to be one the same page as general manager Chris Grier, who said last week that he hopes the 37-year-old quarterback will stay in Miami for another season. Fitzpatrick is entering the second season of a two-year, $13.5 million contract, boasting a strong argument to ask for a pay raise. The Dolphins presumably will try to acquire a young QB, but that doesn't necessarily mean Fitzpatrick will need to battle for the Week 1 starting job.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Expected back in Miami•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Puts fitting cap on unlikely season•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Undecided on future•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Tallies four TDs in wild OT win•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Takes over team rushing lead•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will remain starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...