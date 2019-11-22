Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Practicing for third straight day
Fitzpatrick (shoulder/forearm) took part in Friday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fitzpatrick was limited at practice the last couple days, and he may be Friday, as well. However, with him getting in at least some work at all three of the Dolphins' practice sessions this week, it's looking likely he will be able to give it a go Sunday against the Browns.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Another limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Keeps starting job•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Efficient in loss•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will remain starting QB•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Does enough to win again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Conner, JuJu out?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 12 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...