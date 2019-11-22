Play

Fitzpatrick (shoulder/forearm) took part in Friday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fitzpatrick was limited at practice the last couple days, and he may be Friday, as well. However, with him getting in at least some work at all three of the Dolphins' practice sessions this week, it's looking likely he will be able to give it a go Sunday against the Browns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories