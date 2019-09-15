Fitzpatrick is exiting Sunday's contest against the Patriots in the fourth quarter and will be replaced under center by Josh Rosen, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fitzpatrick is being pulled from a second consecutive regular-season game. He exited midway through the fourth quarter with the Dolphins trailing 36-0. The veteran quarterback completed 11 of 21 passes for 89 yards and three interceptions, two of which resulted in pick-sixes. It remains to be seen whether Fitzpatrick will manage to keep his grip on the Dolphins' starting job after two disastrous performances.