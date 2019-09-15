Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Pulled from game again
Fitzpatrick is exiting Sunday's contest against the Patriots in the fourth quarter and will be replaced under center by Josh Rosen, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fitzpatrick is being pulled from a second consecutive regular-season game. He exited midway through the fourth quarter with the Dolphins trailing 36-0. The veteran quarterback completed 11 of 21 passes for 89 yards and three interceptions, two of which resulted in pick-sixes. It remains to be seen whether Fitzpatrick will manage to keep his grip on the Dolphins' starting job after two disastrous performances.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Still set to start•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Pulled Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Tabbed for Week 1 start•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Doesn't know Week 1 fate•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Facing pressure from Rosen•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Struggles during first half•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 2.