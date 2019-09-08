Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Pulled Sunday
Fitzpatrick is exiting Sunday's game against the Ravens to be replaced by Josh Rosen, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fitzpatrick's first start as a Dolphin wasn't impressive. The veteran signal-caller completed 14 of 29 pass attempts for 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also was sacked twice. Second-year quarterback Josh Rosen will now get the chance to try and make Miami's offense move.
