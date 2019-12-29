Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Puts fitting cap on unlikely season
Fitzpatrick completed 28 of 41 passes for 320 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Dolphins' 27-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 15 yards and another score and fumbled once but recovered.
Fitzpatrick saved his best of a highly improbable season for last, authoring his fourth 300-yard effort of the last seven games and one of the more unlikely regular-season upsets in recent memory in the process. Fitzpatrick capped off the game with a 13-play, 75-yard march that culminated in a five-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki, which proved to be the game-winning score. Fitzpatrick undeniably injected life into the Dolphins' offense since reclaiming the starting job in Week 7, and he wrapped up the campaign with a 20:13 TD:INT and 3,529 passing yards over 15 contests, along with 243 rushing yards and another four scores on the ground. While the offseason and draft could certainly bring competition at the quarterback position, Fitzpatrick heads into the offseason with a seemingly secure grip on the starting job.
