Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Ready to rock
Fitzpatrick (shoulder/forearm) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's tilt against the Browns, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Fitzpatrick kicked off the week with back-to-back limited practices, but he looks back to full health after participating without restrictions during Friday's session. As expected, the 36-year-old veteran is set to start under center during Sunday's contest against the Browns. Fitzpatrick has gone two straight games without a passing touchdown, and he'll look to break that streak against a top-10 pass defense in Cleveland.
