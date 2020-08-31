Fitzpatrick (personal) is back with the Dolphins and will take part in Monday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Fitzpatrick took a few days away from the team to spend time with his family after his mother passed away. He's expected to get the start Week 1 against New England.
